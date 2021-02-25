Update: Liberty Utilities submits report on water issues to Arkansas Public Service Commission

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Officials with Liberty Utilities submitted a 104-page report Thursday morning to the Arkansas Public Service Commission addressing water leaks in the system after the winter storms last week.

BREAKING: Liberty Utilites just submitted a 104 page long report to the Arkansas Public Service Commission. The company was ordered explain what’s causing water problems in Pine Bluff #Working4You #Fox16Investigates pic.twitter.com/PW3K1fTBiP — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) February 25, 2021

According to the report, Liberty-Pine Bluff Water provides water and fire protection services to approximately 15,800 homes and businesses in and around Pine Bluff.

Officials say in the report Liberty-Pine Bluff Water started to detect increased demand which resulted in falling water pressure through monitoring equipment at the plants on February 18.

According to Liberty- Pine Bluff Water, they began emergency response efforts at 4 p.m. on February 18.

In the report, Liberty officials explain how they identify the leaks in the Pine Bluff area, determine the cause of the leaks or loss of water pressure and give a plan of action to restore service to its customers.

Officials also submitted Liberty-Pine Bluff’s Emergency Operations Plan.

There was also a second Water Emergency Management Plan included in the 104-page report that was revised on February 22.

You can see the full report below.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said she is concerned that Liberty Utilities isn’t being transparent.

State leaders are wanting to learn what led to the water issues. Governor Asa Hutchinson met with city officials and a manager with Liberty Utilities on Tuesday. Hutchinson said the water issue is a significant problem. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge confirmed on Tuesday her office opened an investigation “into the preparation and actions by Liberty Utilities which ultimately resulted in catastrophic failure to protect its customers in Pine Bluff.”