UPDATE: Gas restored to all buildings at Big Country Chateau Apartments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-After four long months, the gas has been restored to all buildings at the Big Country Chateau Apartments on Colonel Gleen Road in Little Rock.

The City of Little Rock confirmed the news to our Re’Chelle Turner.

Since September 16, 2019, renters were living without gas, hot water, and proper utilities.

Renters say they’re still dealing with mold, bed bugs and roaches.

On October 14th, the property manager pleaded not guilty for failing to install and maintain utilities at the complex.

Since then lawyers representing the complex have been in court four times.

During the gas situation, families had the option to move to another unit at the complex, move out or stay until the gas is restored.

The next court hearing is January 27th.

Tonight our Re’Chelle Turner will full recap of the story.