LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A hearing is being held Friday for a former Malvern High School counselor accused of trying to make child porn.

Jonathan Williams will be in court at 11 a.m.

Williams was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody until the hearing.

The Malvern School District said in a statement that none of its students were involved in the matter.

Williams resigned from his job in 2019, citing personal reasons.