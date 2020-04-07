Update for COVID-19 response: LR announces new resident participation procedure for virtual board meetings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – In order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Little Rock Board of Directors recently passed an ordinance that allows board members to meet virtually, as needed, for up to 90 days.

Meetings are being held in the William Grant Still Ballroom of the Robinson Center, where

board members, staff and the public are able to observe social distancing. However, residents are

strongly encouraged to watch the meeting from cable access Channel 11, LittleRock.gov, or

directly from the City of Little Rock YouTube channel.

Residents who would like to participate in the Citizen Communication portion of the meeting, or

those who would like to speak because they have an item on the agenda, may:

Send their statement or question to cityclerksoffice@littlerock.gov.

Email cityclerksoffice@littlerock.gov and share a phone number where they can be reached during the meeting. (At the appropriate time, a staff member will call for the resident to make a presentation to be heard by the board, including those attending virtually.)

Call (501) 371-6803 to leave a number where they may be reached during the meeting.

Comments or questions for Citizen Communication must be received by 5 p.m. before the

meeting convenes at 6 p.m. today. Residents should include, in either the email or phone

message, the agenda item number about which they wish to speak.