Update: Escaped Tennessee inmate is back in custody

HENNING, Tenn. –Escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson is back in custody.

Officials were able to close in on the 44-year-old after a confirmed sighting of the convict Sunday morning.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections says on Twitter that Watson was spotted early Sunday in the west Tennessee community of Henning.

Watson is considered a suspect in the death of 64-year-old Debra Johnson, a West Tennessee Correctional Administrator.

He escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday.

Watson used a tractor to escape from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. The tractor was found in a residential area near Henning, about 60 miles from Memphis.

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence on an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction and worked at the prison as a farm laborer.