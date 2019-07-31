Update: Double homicide investigation in Camden makes arrest of suspect’s acquaintance

Update:

CAMDEN, Ark. – A local man has been arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension of a suspect in a double homicide.

The killings happened on June 25 and the Camden Police Department (CPD) has named Jory Worthen as the suspect. He has not yet been found.

A Wednesday news release from the CPD says Montez Charles-Xavier Woods was arrested last week after he told investigators “several different versions of his meeting with Worthen” and evidence showed Woods had “knowledge of the murders and knew Worthen’s whereabouts.”

Woods bond was set at $100,000 during a court appearance on the day after his arrest. He was still behind bars at last report.

Original story (June 25):

CAMDEN, Ark. – Police are investigating a double homicide after discovering a mother and her four-year-old son dead inside their home.

On Tuesday, the family of Alyssa Cannon came to the Camden Police Department and reported that Alyssa and her four-year-old son was with Jory Worthen and that they had not been able to make contact with them since Saturday.

A missing persons report was taken and turned over to criminal investigations.

Around 12:45 p.m., investigators found their bodies inside her home on Ronald Drive.

Authorities are searching for Jory J. Worthen, 23, possibly driving Alyssa’s 2007 White Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 921YBE.

Police say Worthen is wanted for the double homicide and should be considered very dangerous.