UPDATE: Dogs adopted from animal shelter

BALD KNOB, Ark. — An animal shelter we have covered before was talking about euthanizing several dogs that have been there for over a year.

The shelter was over capacity with more than 35 dogs and only 17 pens.

But now Mayor Grayson says all the dogs that were in the shelter have since been adopted, but he says that the shelter fills up so quickly and that can’t keep happening.

“When we get it down at our capacity or below then they can go respond the service that the citizens expect to pay for in a dog shelter,” Mayor Grayson said.

Under the current ordinance after ten days the dogs in the shelter become city property and are subject to euthanasia. Grayson says they are looking to change that to at least 30 days to give the dogs more time to be adopted.