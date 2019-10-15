Update: Conway unveils traffic congestion solution

CONWAY, Ark. – The City of Conway is unveiling a possible solution to a massive traffic trouble spot.

It’s the intersection at Tyler and Donaghey.

It causes school buses to be late, traffic jams and even accidents.

The issue is that the city owns the streets but Union Pacific owns the railroad tracks.

On Tuesday, the city showed off renderings of its proposal for solving the problem.

“And for the folks that are like okay we are done with the roundabouts, just give the concept a chance. Improving traffic congestion in Conway is a top priority,” says Bobby Kelly with the City of Conway.

The city is working on a grant to fund the project that will cost about two-and-a-half million dollars.