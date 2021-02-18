Update: Clinton National Airport will reopen to air traffic at 5:30 a.m. Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Clinton National Airport will reopen to air traffic at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to airport officials, the terminal is currently open with the first departure tentatively scheduled for 7 a.m.

The airport was closed Wednesday evening to all inbound and outbound flights due to the winter storm.

Be sure to check airline schedules for updates.

There are still some delayed and canceled flights Thursday morning.

