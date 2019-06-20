Update: 7 LRSD summer school programs closed Friday due to power outages

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock School District say seven summer school programs will be closed Friday.

The schools that will be closed Friday are: Bale, Jefferson, Meadowcliff, and Rockefeller elementary schools; Henderson and Mann middle schools; and McClellan High School.

Officials say all other summer school programs will be open Friday.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to city-wide power outages, resulting from Wednesday night’s storms, the Little Rock School District is closing summer school/program sites today at 9:30 a.m. (Thursday, June 20, 2019).

Buses will begin picking up students at that time. Parents of car-riders may also pick up their students at 9:30 a.m.

Parents of students at Early Childhood sites are requested to pick up their children by 10 a.m.

“We will remain in contact with our Entergy partners throughout the day and keep you updated regarding school tomorrow.

Notifications will be provided via ParentLink, lrsd.org, social media, and traditional media partners (broadcast and print).

We regret any inconvenience this may cause and thank you in advance for your understanding. Have a great rest of your day,” says Pamela Smith, LRSD Communications Director.