Update: 30K still without power across Arkansas

Update 1 p.m. Friday:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of early afternoon Friday, power outages across Arkansas total just over 30,000 from Wednesday night storms.

At the current count, there are more than 14,000 without electricity in Pulaski County.

Other counties with a high number of remaining outages include:

Ouachita – 5,200+

Drew – 2,400+

Columbia – 2,100+

Lonoke – 1,300+

Update at 4:20 p.m. Thursday:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of late afternoon Thursday, power outages across Arkansas total just under 52,900.

At the current count, there are more than 24,000 without electricity in Pulaski County.

Other counties with a high number of outages include:

Ouachita – 7,500+

Saline – 3,700+

Columbia – 2,600+

Union – 1,800+

Lonoke – 1,300+

Update at 1:06 p.m.:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of midday Thursday, power outages across Arkansas total just over 63,000.

At the current count, there are more than 28,000 without electricity in Pulaski County.

Other counties with a high number of outages include:

Ouachita – 7,600+

Saline – 5,000+

Lonoke – 2,300+

Garland – 2,500+

Columbia – 2,400+

Union – 2,000+

Update at 10:30 a.m.:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of mid-morning Thursday, power outages across Arkansas total just over 70,000.

Figures from PowerOutage.US shows the greatest number of those outages are in Pulaski County where more than 32,000 have no electricity.

Other counties with a high number of outages include (10:30 a.m.):

Ouachita – 7,00+

Saline – 5,000+

Lonoke – 4,000+

Columbia – 2,900+

Union – 2,500+

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Power outages across Arkansas totaled more than 80-thousand on Thursday morning.

Figures from PowerOutage.US shows the greatest number of those outages are in Pulaski County where more than 32-thousand have no electricity.

Other counties with a high number of outages include (as of 9 a.m.):

Ouachita – 8,100+

Saline – 7,600+

Lonoke – 4,400+

Garland – 3,800+

Bradley – 2,900+

Columbia – 2,900+

Union – 2,400+