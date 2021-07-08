UPDATE: 2-year-old girl shot in Pine Bluff out of surgery; parents say she can’t move from the waist down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—A two-year-old girl is recovering at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, after Pine Bluff Police said she was shot.

It happened Sunday as the family was driving through the intersection at East 21st Avenue and S. Georgia St.

The family of Saige Pugh, 2, said they want whoever shot their baby girl to be caught.

“She was like help me, help me,” Assata Dotson, the toddler’s mother said.

Dotson said she heard a loud gunshot as they were driving home, and when she looked in the backseat, she saw the bullet hit her daughter in the neck.

“Nobody deserves a bullet at all.. they haven’t even lived yet,” Shamond Pugh, Saige’s dad said.

Pugh said doctors removed the bullet from Saige’s body Thursday and the surgery was successful.

However, he said there is swelling around her spinal cord and she cannot move from the waist down.

“She is fighting, fighting for everyone back home watching, all the family, everybody, she is fighting,” Pugh said.

Pine Bluff Police are asking the public to come forward if they know what happened on East 21st and S. Georgia St.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area of the shooting Sunday morning, or anyone else with information about this shooting, to call the PBPD Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or the department dispatch line at 870-541-5300. Tips can also be shared on the department’s Facebook page.