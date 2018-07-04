Update: 18 Medals for Team AR at Special Olympics
Update:
SEATTLE, Wash. - Team Arkansas has won 12 more medals as day 2 of competition continues at the Special Olympics USA Games.
Six of the 12 medals were in swimming.
The winners include: Maddie Fletcher, Mena, Gold (50-meter Butterfly); Mary Borman, Fayetteville, Silver (100-meter Backstroke); Aidan Ivers, Little Rock, Silver (200-meter Freestyle); Nash Tipton, Lonoke, Silver (200-meter Freestyle); Nathan McClain, Little Rock, Silver (200-meter Freestyle); Savannah Wilkins, Jonesboro, Gold (50-meter Breaststroke); Stephanie Price, Van Buren, Bronze (3000-meter run), Rocky Messer, Paragould, Bronze (Bocce); Marc Tracy, Hot Springs (Stand up Paddle Board) and Ben Prousnitzer, Little Rock, Silver (Stand up Paddle Board) Brooklyn Ables, Alexander, Bronze (Doubles Bowling); Robert Jones, Jonesboro, Bronze (Doubles Bowling).
Congrats to Van Buren's Stephanie Price on winning a silver in the women's 3000m run! #SpecialOlympics #TeamAR pic.twitter.com/rxdbViZMgr— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) July 3, 2018
Ben Prousnitzer's stand-up paddle silver takes the #TeamAR #SpecialOlympics medal count to:— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) July 3, 2018
🥇- 4⃣
🥈- 6⃣
🥉- 4⃣
Go @SOArkansas! 👏 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nTsokuvkfI
Go to the bottom of this story for the full medal count.
Original story:
SEATTLE, Wash. -- Team Arkansas managed to score six medals in the first day of competition at the the 50th Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.
In the female powerlifting competition, Sarah Carroll of Fort Smith took silver in deadlift and bronze in deadlift/bench combo. She also came in 4th for Bench Press.
Jessica Sears of Searcy took bronze in bench press. She also came in fourth in deadlift/bench combo and 5th in deadlift.
On the track, Rodrick Brown of Forrest City scored a gold medal while Treece Embry took silver in the 100-meter dash.
Jonesboro's Robert Jones earned a gold for Arkansas in the singles bowling event.
That means Arkansas earned two golds, two silvers, and two bronze in the first day of competition. The games run through Friday.
Team Arkansas will be competing in several sports, including basketball, bowling, flag football, and soccer.
Besides the competitions, the event also features a job fair and health education services for athletes.
Some 100 athletes are representing Team Arkansas this week, with more than 4,000 athletes are expected to compete.
Team Arkansas Medals at Special Olympics:
BOCCE
Rocky Messer, Paragould, Bronze
STAND UP PADDLE BOARD
Ben Prousnitzer, Little Rock, Silver
Marc Tracy, Hot Springs, Silver
SWIMMING
200-meter Freestyle
Aidan Ivers, Little Rock, Silver
Nash Tipton, Lonoke, Silver
Nathan McClain, Little Rock, Silver
50-meter Breaststroke
Savannah Wilkins, Jonesboro, Gold
50-meter Butterfly
Maddie Fletcher, Mena, Gold
100-meter Backstroke
Mary Borman, Fayetteville, Silver
POWERLIFTING
Deadlift
Sarah Carroll, Fort Smith, Silver
Deadlift/Bench Combo
Sarah Carroll, Fort Smith, Bronze
Bench Press
Jessica Sears, Searcy, Bronze
TRACK
100-meter Dash
Rodrick Brown, Forrest City, Gold
Treece Embry, Conway, Silver
3000-meter run
Stephanie Price, Van Buren, Bronze
BOWLING
Singles Bowling
Robert Jones, Jonesboro, Gold
Doubles Bowling
Brooklyn Ables, Alexander and Robert Jones, Jonesboro, Bronze
More Stories
-
A man eyeing a spot on the Little Rock Board of Directors and an…
-
"Some of the staff will be let go and some with duties outside…
-
Rep. Aaron Pilkington asked his colleagues in the joint public…