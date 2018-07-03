Update: 14 Medals for Team AR at Special Olympics Video

Update:

SEATTLE, Wash. - Team Arkansas has won eight more medals as day 2 of competition continues at the Special Olympics USA Games.

Four of the seven medals were in swimming.

The winners include: Aidan Ivers, Little Rock, Silver (200-meter Freestyle); Nash Tipton, Lonoke, Silver (200-meter Freestyle); Nathan McClain, Little Rock, Silver (200-meter Freestyle); Savannah Wilkins, Jonesboro, Gold (50-meter Breaststroke); Stephanie Price, Van Buren, Bronze (3000-meter run), Rocky Messer, Paragould, Bronze (Bocce); Marc Tracy, Hot Springs (Stand up Paddle Board) and Ben Prousnitzer, Little Rock, Silver (Stand up Paddle Board).

Congrats to Van Buren's Stephanie Price on winning a silver in the women's 3000m run! #SpecialOlympics #TeamAR pic.twitter.com/rxdbViZMgr — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) July 3, 2018

Go to the bottom of this story for the full medal count.

Original story:

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Team Arkansas managed to score six medals in the first day of competition at the the 50th Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

In the female powerlifting competition, Sarah Carroll of Fort Smith took silver in deadlift and bronze in deadlift/bench combo. She also came in 4th for Bench Press.

Jessica Sears of Searcy took bronze in bench press. She also came in fourth in deadlift/bench combo and 5th in deadlift.

On the track, Rodrick Brown of Forrest City scored a gold medal while Treece Embry took silver in the 100-meter dash.

Jonesboro's Robert Brown earned a gold for Arkansas in the singles bowling event.

That means Arkansas earned two golds, two silvers, and two bronze in the first day of competition. The games run through Friday.

Team Arkansas will be competing in several sports, including basketball, bowling, flag football, and soccer.

Besides the competitions, the event also features a job fair and health education services for athletes.

Some 100 athletes are representing Team Arkansas this week, with more than 4,000 athletes are expected to compete.

Team Arkansas Medals at Special Olympics:

BOCCE

Rocky Messer, Paragould, Bronze

STAND UP PADDLE BOARD

Ben Prousnitzer, Little Rock, Silver

Marc Tracy, Hot Springs, Silver

SWIMMING

200-meter Freestyle

Aidan Ivers, Little Rock, Silver

Nash Tipton, Lonoke, Silver

Nathan McClain, Little Rock, Silver

50-meter Breaststroke

Savannah Wilkins, Jonesboro, Gold

POWERLIFTING

Deadlift

Sarah Carroll, Fort Smith, Silver

Deadlift/Bench Combo

Sarah Carroll, Fort Smith, Bronze

Bench Press

Jessica Sears, Searcy, Bronze

TRACK

100-meter Dash

Rodrick Brown, Forrest City, Gold

Treece Embry, Conway, Silver

3000-meter run

Stephanie Price, Van Buren, Bronze

BOWLING

Singles Bowling

Robert Brown, Jonesboro, Gold