UofA Greek Life switches to online recruitment, chapter meetings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Greek Life is a major component to the college experience for some students. At the University of Arkansas, it will look different this fall because of the pandemic.

A lot of the recruiting and chapter meetings will happen virtually. The director of Greek Life says student organizations will have to follow health guidelines. Much of the recruitment process, which some call rush week, will take place behind a screen to limit face to face contact.

“It is very different from years past because everything has always been in person so this summer we spent a lot of time of mock recruitments and working to practice this virtual component of it,” said Patrice Bowser the Director of Greek Life.

All events have to be registered and approved to take place. Chapters will have to make sure they stay within the two-thirds capacity and also have hand sanitizing stations.

Chapters or members not following safety guidelines could face disciplinary measures.