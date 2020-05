LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock are expected to discuss layoffs amid growing budget problems during a meeting Monday.

The University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees will be holding a virtual meeting.

According to the agenda, the UA Little Rock Academic Restructuring Plan is an action item.

