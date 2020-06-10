Unity Walk with Arkansans and law enforcement at Arkansas State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Unity Walk with Arkansans and law enforcement happened today outside of the state capitol.

The event started at 6 p.m. and is hosted by an organization called ‘The Movement’.

As we mentioned before, people will be walking with local law enforcement and there will also be some special speakers, performances, and more discussions about where Arkansas needs to come from here when it comes to change in policing.

There will also be a table to help people register to vote later this year and there will be free food.