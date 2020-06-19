Unity Rally in the Valley to be held Saturday in Vilonia

VILONIA, Ark. (News Release) – The Unity Rally in the Valley, a gathering of local faith leaders to

promote unity and racial harmony, was conceptualized by Vilonia resident Alexis

Cauthen in response to the current racial equality issues facing our society. The

event, a time of worship and prayer with a focus on unity and intercession for

National and International revival, will be held this Saturday, June 20th at 4 p.m. at

767 Hwy 64 B East in Vilonia.

“I am leading this rally with the vision of coming together to express our love and

support of our black brothers and sisters.” Said Alexis Cauthen. “Law enforcement

from surrounding areas will also be participating as well in a moment of unity and

solidarity with the shared goal of spreading the love of Jesus Christ.”

The Unity Rally in the Valley will feature a culturally diverse list of speakers from

many local Churches as well as worship music. The event is free to the public and

everyone is invited to join in this moment. Social distancing will be observed and

encouraged but masks will not be required for the event.

Leaders from different local Churches are already on board in support of the

event, and more are welcomed. If you or your Church would like to support or

be involved please contact UnityRallyInTheValley@gmail.com

Local sponsors include:

The Hub – Central Arkansas Worship Center

Connect Church

Conway Cowboy Church

Gener8ions Church

City of Hope Outreach