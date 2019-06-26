Unity event held at UCA after controversy over sign at library

CONWAY, Ark.- The University of Central Arkansas held a unity event Tuesday night in support of the LGBTQ community after a sign was removed at the request of the university president.

Last week, UCA President Dr. Houston Davis requested a sign at the library featured a quote from Lady Gaga for Gay Pride Month.

The quote was, “Being gay is like glitter, it never goes away.”

At the time, Davis called the decision to take the sign down complicated.

Organizers of the ‘Unity at UCA’ event say the goal is to let everyone know they are loved, accepted and supported by both students and faculty.

Dozens showed up to say there’s no place for hate at UCA.

“This community exists,” says Bryttani Bartlett, the founder of Unity at UCA. “There are gay people in the world and that is a fact. So what makes this wrong?”

“The Bible doesn’t teach bigotry,” says Father Jeffrey Wittig with United Catholic Church. “It teaches us to love everybody. If the Bible is used as a weapon, then it’s a bad thing.”

In an email, Davis said it’s not okay for a university sign to be used to make a personal statement or advocate a personal viewpoint.