United Way of Southeast Arkansas releases statement about Food drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — United Way of Southeast Arkansas released a statement about a food drive they will hold over the next week.

Read the statement below.

“In this uncertain landscape, we are coming to our most trusted friends , our community to help us provide for food insecure neighbors. We are calling for donations of non-perishable food items that can are used to meet the needs of our community’s children and elderly population. As we know, these two groups are the most vulnerable in our current situation. They are also the most affected through social distancing. At this point, all senior centers and schools have been closed down, and some are serving food, but the need now great for this indefinite period of time. We are asking you to bring items from home or buy a few extra things at the grocery store to bring to donate at our designated collection points. We are asking that our community donate Today through Thurs March 19th. We will then pick up these donations Friday morning, March 20th, to take to our partner agencies for distribution. We sincerely thank you for even considering this and look forward to getting started.”