Unique stone found in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A unique find in a Washington County field has people wondering if it’s an alien egg or a dragon stone… Turns out, it’s neither!

Professor of Environmental Dynamics and Sustainability at the University of Arkansas Steve Boss said after a quick glance it looks like it’s a septarian concretion, which is common in many of the shale rocks in Arkansas.

Boss said these are often cut and polished to make bookends or other decorative pieces as they are quite attractive, however, if 2020 is any indication, we can expect it to hatch very soon.