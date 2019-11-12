Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive to make Little Rock/NLR stops

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Union Pacific’s iconic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 is making stops in Little Rock and North Little Rock this week.

Local rail fans will get the chance to see the rolling piece of history Wednesday and Thursday during its tour across the Southwest.

WHEN & WHERE:

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

11:30 a.m. Scheduled 45-minute stop at 100 E. Front St. in Texarkana

1:45 p.m. Scheduled 30-minute stop at 100 E. Division St. in Hope

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

2:30 p.m. Scheduled 15-minute whistle stop at Old Depot, 1400 W Markham St. in Little Rock

4 p.m. North Little Rock arrival at 1000 West 4th Street

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Public display at 1000 West 4th Street

Twenty-five Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific, the first of which was delivered in 1941 to handle the steep terrain between Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Ogden, Utah. Of the eight still in existence, No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy and the only one still owned by Union Pacific.

Following more than two and a half years of restoration, No. 4014 recently completed a tour of the upper Midwest and a trip to Ogden in May for Union Pacific’s 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. The Big Boy and historic steam locomotive Living Legend No. 844 met nose-to-nose, recreating the iconic image taken May 10, 1869, when the last spike was tapped into place at Promontory Summit, creating America’s first transcontinental railroad.

A comprehensive route map and tour schedule, including No. 4014’s GPS location tracking information is available at upsteam.com. Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.