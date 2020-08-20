Union County Sheriff’s searching for suspect in connection to shooting

UNION COUNTY, Ark. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that injured two people on August 19.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Hickory Street in Strong, Arkansas.

Once deputies arrived they found a 39-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old girl with at least two gunshot wounds.

According to the report, deputies spoke with a third victim that was uninjured who told deputies the suspect was the ex-boyfriend of the 39-year-old victim, and he had been waiting in the victim’s house when she and her daughter arrived at home late the previous night.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Lovell Govan Jr.

Govan allegedly shot the 39-year-old victim multiple times and shot the daughter at least twice. According to the report, Govan allegedly held the two victims at the home.

The third uninjured victim told deputies she stopped at the house during the day to speak to the 39-year-old victim and was met at the door by Govan who allegedly showed a firearm and prevented her and her child from leaving as well.

According to the report, several hours later the uninjured victim took the opportunity when Govan was distracted to leave the house and go to the neighbor’s home to call 911. During this, the other victims ran through the back door of the house.

At some point during this Govan fired at the 39-year-old victim again and hit her in the face. Govan then took the uninjured victims’ car and left. He was last seen going southbound from Strong.

The 39-year-old victim was taken by a medical helicopter from the Medical Center of South Arkansas to Little Rock and her daughter was treated and released from the Medical Center.

Deputies say warrants have been issued for Govan, of Huttig for multiple counts of Attempted Capital Murder, Kidnapping, Burglary, and Theft of Property.

According to the report, the last known car to be driven by Govan is a silver 2014 Mazda 6 with LPN 386YDR. Govan is known to have family and associates throughout North Louisiana and South Arkansas and is known to people as “Boomer”. Govan is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see Govan do not approach but call local police.

If you do have any information regarding this case you are asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s office at 870-864-1990.