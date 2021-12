LONOKE, Ark. — A woman is dead after she was struck by a semi on Interstate 40 East Thursday.

The woman’s identity has not been released by authorities.

The deadly collision happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 168.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the woman stepped into the path of the freightliner and was hit.

The semi then jackknifed before coming to a stop in the right lane of traffic.

The investigation is continuing.