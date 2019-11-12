Unexpected visitor gives deer hunter a scare

Princeton, Ark. — A Central Arkansas man was stunned after he runs across an even bigger animal during a deer hunt over the weekend.

Jayme Gourley was in Princeton for open weekend of deer season. When he was up in his stand he noticed something that was not a deer.

“My though was it was going to keep its distance or whatever,” explain Gourley as he described a large black bear approaching his deer stand.

Gourley pulled out his cell phone and remained quite as the bear approached the tree he was in.

“Once it smelt the tree I was like oh no this is it right here. My time is ending right now.”

The video shows the bear circling his tree until it ran off. Gourley said more bears are in that area this year. He has caught a number of images of them with his game camera. The encounter has him reminding other hunters to be careful.

“Respect the animal because obviously they are a lot more powerful than any of us would ever be and always be on your toes. “

Arkansas Game and Fish said they encourage hunters to report where they see bears because they are working to keep track of them. Game and Fish also mentioned that they are looking into expanding bear season in more areas of southern Arkansas in the future to manage the population.