NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Not long after Russia invaded Ukraine, we introduced you to a Ukrainian woman living in North Little Rock desperately searching for her mother, who was caught in the war-torn country.

Marina Amdream’s desperate search has lasted nearly a month, and so far, she’s been unable to get in touch with her mom.

Amdream last spoke with her mother, Olena, on March 7.

Olena lives in Izyum which is a small city in Ukraine about 185 miles from Mariupol. The city is occupied by Russia, suffering major damage with repeated bombings.

“In my head she’s alive and I’m not entertaining any other option,” said Amdream, remaining optimistic about her mother.

City Councilman for the city of Izyum, Max Strelnyk spoke with us on Skype. As Amdream translates, he says the city is dealing with a humanitarian catastrophe.

It’s been 3 weeks since any food, water and medicine has been delivered, forcing the city to rely on reserves and increasing the number of deaths.

Amdream says her mother had a heart attack recently and is worried because there is no pharmacy for her to get the medicine she must take daily.

“That makes me worry about how she is physically. She may be alive, but I don’t want her to be in pain. I don’t want her to be hungry.”

Russia has damaged hospitals in the city of Izyum and bridges that connect to the city.

Strelnyk says, two weeks ago there were over 100 deaths, and he knows there are a lot more.

On a phone call, the deputy mayor of Izyum, Vologymyr Matsokin tells us there is no way to tell how many people have died in Izyum.

In response to Amdream’s question about her mother, he says he doesn’t have an answer as to when families can be notified if their loved ones are safe or not. This is because “the city organization that would work on this issue and works with relatives are not open” because of damage by Russia.

The City Councilman says he’s speaking out about the small city of Izyum because it seems to be overlooked by the bigger cities like Kyiv and Mariupol. He encourages Amdream and other Ukrainians to remain hopeful and stay strong together.

Amdream often smiled. She says at night when she is alone things are harder, but she remains hopeful because she “walk by faith not by sight.”