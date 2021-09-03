UCA sees year-to-year increase for first-time undergraduate enrollment

CONWAY. Ark. – Enrollment for first-time undergraduates at the University of Central Arkansas this year has surpassed the fall 2020 and 2019 numbers.

According to preliminary data released on Sept. 2, the enrollment increased by 8.1% over fall 2020 first-time enrollment, which was 1,715. The number of enrolled students for fall 2021 is 1,854 and the number of first-time enrollments in fall 2019 was 1,840.

The university’s president Houston Davis said the COVID-19 pandemic has played a huge part in the enrollment from year to year. He believes that the student’s opportunity to be on campus after two years of adapting to the pandemic is what caused enrollment numbers to rise.

“The COVID-19 pandemic impacted graduating high school students for the last two years, from disrupted learning schedules to the ability to visit campus,” Davis said. “These first-time undergraduate enrollment numbers represent the dedicated work of our offices of admissions, advising, student success, orientation and many other teams on campus. We are very excited about our incoming class, and we are pleased with the strength of these enrollment numbers.”

Representatives from UCA said that graduate programs at UCA are also seeing significant growth, with the fall enrollment increasing by 8.2% to 1,861 students enrolled.

UCA officials attribute the growth to programs from the college of business and college of education, saying that the college of business increased graduate enrollment from 180 in fall 2020 to 230 in fall 2021.

The university officials also said that the graduate enrollment increased by 84 students or 13.9%, bringing the fall 2021 graduate enrollment to 688.

The current overall enrollment at UCA is 10,109, according to UCA officials.