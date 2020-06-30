UCA exchange student arrested, accused of rape

CONWAY, Ark.- Conway police arrested a UCA exchange student accused of rape.

The alleged incident happened last February after a woman says she met Fadel Aldhamen on Tinder.

A warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month.

Aldhamen denies the allegations and told police everything was consensual.

