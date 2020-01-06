UCA downtown features independent living services artist

CONWAY, Ark. — University of Central Arkansas’s Division of Outreach and Community Engagement will host “Colors and Creativity,” an art exhibition featuring the works of clients of Independent Living Services (ILS), at UCA Downtown from Monday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 24. An opening reception will be held Friday, Jan. 10, from 5-7 p.m.

Courtney Bass

Eiffel Tower, 2019

Watercolor





Wesley Eggert

He Watches Over Me, 2019

Acrylic on canvas



EJ Stacey

Abstract, 2018

Acrylic on canvas



ILS is a local nonprofit organization that provides residential and day services to individuals with disabilities.

“ILS clients have a combination of developmental and cognitive impairments; however, they have a wide range of abilities,” said Elissa Douglas, executive director of ILS. “This exhibit will give the community an opportunity to see just how talented our clients are.”

The art exhibit will showcase paintings by 12 of the ILS artists who range in age and ability. The collective theme of the artwork is the use of color and creativity, hence the name of the show.

“I can see the self-esteem of our clients increase because of this exhibit, and it will make them proud of the work that they have done,” said David Antonio, art instructor at ILS for over 17 years.

The reception is open to the public, and refreshments will be served. For more information about the exhibit, visit uca.edu/downtown or call (501) 852-8223.

UCA Downtown is located in downtown Conway, at 1105 W. Oak Street. Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.