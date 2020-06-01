UAPB to host open-discussion for young men on police brutality and grief

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Since the death of George Floyd — an unarmed black man who was held down by a white officer until he died — four Minneapolis police officers have been fired.

Now protests are happening across the country in response.

Here in Central Arkansas, two educators are coming together with the young men of the UAPB community to help lend support during these uncertain times.

Henry Brooks is a professor at the university and together with Vice-Chancellor Braque Talley, is hosting a community discussion on police brutality and grief.

Brooks says as educators it’s important to help guide the young men, because they too were once there.

“As educators, we want to be able to say – you know – a protest is not going to change everything” says Brooks. “A protest didn’t change anything in the Civil Rights Movements it brought awareness.”

The discussion will be held this Wednesday, June 3rd at 7 p.m.

UAPB students are encouraged to bring a friend to the all-male discussion.

Brooks says an all-female discussion is already in the planning process.

For more information on the upcoming discussions and events be sure to follow UAPB on Facebook.