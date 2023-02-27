PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Officials with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are hosting a Black History Month program as the university celebrates its 150th anniversary.

As Black History Month comes to an end, UAPB officials have invited Martin Luther King III to be the featured speaker at the program Monday night.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Martin Luther King III to our campus to mark this momentous occasion,” Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said. “His life of service to humanity and dedication to ending injustice is an example from which we can all learn and by which our students and campus community can be inspired.”

As the university celebrates this anniversary, officials have launched an $80 million capital campaign to improve campus facilities. Officials said that the university recently broke ground on a $33 million student engagement center.

For Black History Month, university officials have shined a light on notable people from UAPB, including Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Sr., Beulah Flowers, Geleve Grice, Isaac Scott Hathaway and Byron Vaughns.

Other events that will mark the anniversary include the Chancellor’s Scholarship Gala on April 22, Founders Week from April 17-23 and the Joseph Corbin Day Celebration on Sept. 27.

Monday’s night event will be held in the H.O. Clemmons Arena with performances from the Vesper Choir, the Marching Musical Machine of the Midsouth and the Spirit Team.

A live stream of the event will be available on UAPB’s YouTube channel.