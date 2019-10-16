UAPB mourns passing of student

Pine Bluff, Ark. – Around 8:30 p.m., October 15, 2019, UAPB Campus Police received a call of an unresponsive student at the JBJ Housing Complex, located at 2000 North L.A. “Prexy” Davis Drive. Campus Police immediately notified paramedics and responded to the JBJ Complex.

Upon arrival, Campus Police and Paramedics discovered the student – Jaikahb Ingram – still unresponsive, and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. Personnel from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office responded after being contacted by paramedics on the scene and pronounced the student deceased. An examination of the scene did not reveal any evidence of suspicious behavior.

Jaikahb Ingram

“I am deeply saddened to share the news of one of our beloved students’ passing,” said UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander in a letter to the campus community. “I have spoken with several members of Mr. Ingram’s family and offered my deepest condolences and shared that the UAPB community will continue to keep their family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Grief counseling has been made available to students, faculty, and staff that may be experiencing distress.