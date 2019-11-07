UAPB mourns loss of students in traffic accident

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — (News Release) In a letter to the campus community, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander expressed his condolences in the passing of two students in a traffic accident. According to University Police Chief Maxcie Thomas III, the victims were Adriana Greenwood and Treylin Cranford. The two lost their lives on Wednesday morning following an accident on I-30 near Bryant.

Dr. Alexander reached out to family members of both students to express the love and support our UAPB family shares with them during this trying time. Counselors will be available to students, faculty, and staff for those experiencing anguish and distress over this tremendous loss.

“There are no further details at this time, but we will continue to keep you informed as we work to move through this period of grieving,“ Alexander said. “May we all unite as a UAPB family to show support for the loved ones of these students and gain strength as a Golden Lion community.”