UAPB hosting free COVID testing

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc (JCCSI) will be offering free

COVID-19 testing on Saturday, October 3 at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

There will be free COVID-19 walk-up testing Saturday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. Testing will take place in Clemmons Arena.

The JCCSI has a dedicated medical team to provide community members free testing, and the testing is open to everyone. Participants do not need to be exhibiting symptoms to get tested.

A free lunch will be given to the first 200 participants.