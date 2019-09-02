UAPB Homecoming celebration to begin September 29

Pine Bluff, Ark. (News release) – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) will host its annual homecoming celebration September 29 through October 5. With the theme, “Proud Lions Keep on Roaring,” the celebration includes events for students, alumni and the Pine Bluff community:

Homecoming celebration will begin Sunday, September 29 with UAPB Day at Full Counsel Church, located 517 S. Cherry street in Pine Bluff. Sponsored by Word of Faith Student Fellowship – UAPB Chapter, the free, public event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the UAPB Vesper Choir and M4 (Marching Musical Machine of the Midsouth).

The day continues with the Gospel Extravaganza in the J.M. Ross theatre of the Hathaway-Howard Fine Arts Building on UAPB’s campus. Sponsored by the Student Government Association, doors open at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 for general public, $3 for local K12 students with a valid ID, and free for UAPB students and employees with a valid ID.

On Monday, September 30, the momentum continues with a Black and Gold Paw and Paint at 11:00 a.m. on L.A.”Prexy” Davis, Sr. Drive. Sponsored by the Homecoming committee, the event will feature students and faculty as they paint paw prints along the length of Prexy Drive until they reach Simmons Bank Field. A Homecoming Barbeque will take place immediately after on the parking lot of Larrison Hall. Food will be provided by Aramark Food Services at a cost of $7 for attendees without a meal plan. Card swipe will available for UAPB students with a valid ID. The evening will be full of laughter for UAPB students as they enjoy a comedy show at the Hathaway-Howard Fine Arts building.

Chancellor’s Tower Talk will be the premier event on Tuesday, October 1. Sponsored by the Office of the Chancellor, the activity will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. around the W.E. O’Bryant Bell Tower.

Festivities continue Wednesday, October 2, with Jazz in the Café at 12:00 noon in the L.A. Davis, Sr. Student Union cafeteria. The coronation ceremony Wednesday evening will officially crown Jade Saichai West as the 90th Miss UAPB and Jalen Phillips the 5th Mister UAPB. With doors opening at 5:00 p.m., the formal event will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the J.M. Ross theatre of the Hathaway-Howard Fine Arts Building. The Coronation Ball will begin immediately after in the L.A. Davis, Sr. Student Union lounge for students only.

On Thursday, October 3, the day will begin with the alumni scholarship golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. at Harbor Oaks golf course. Registration for the event can be completed by calling the Office of Alumni Affairs at (870) 575-8499 or visiting the homecoming website (www.uapb.edu/homecoming). Later that day, the Lady Lions will have two volleyball matches at the Kenneth L. Johnson, Sr. HPER complex. They will face Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) at 11:00 a.m. and Fisk University at 3:00 p.m. The day continues with a Bonfire Festival at the HPER complex parking lot. Sponsored in part by Wal-Mart of Pine Bluff, the festival begins at 8:00 p.m. followed by a bonfire at 9:30 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, games, and prizes. The bonfire will feature guest artist Trina Da Baddest. Parental discretion for children under 16 is advised.

On Friday, October 4, the Annual Alumni Assembly will be held at a new time – 9:30 a.m. – in H.O. Clemmons arena of the HPER complex. Following the assembly, the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association will host an Alumni Luncheon and Fish Fry from 1-9 p.m. Held at the John W. Fallis Waterfront Facility in Regional Park, tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for UAPB students with a valid ID.

The day continues with the Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet at 6:30 p.m. in the Pine Bluff Convention Center Ballroom. Tickets are $100/person and can be purchased by calling the National Alumni Association at (870) 536-2309.

The Greek Show will be held Friday evening in the H.O. Clemmons arena of the HPER complex. Sponsored by the UAPB National Pan-Hellenic Council, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the step show beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the cashier’s window in the administration building on UAPB’s campus (open M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.), and at Father’s and Son’s Clothier in Jefferson Square. Presale tickets at $10/person will be available September 2-29 while supplies last. They can be purchased for $15/person September 30-October 4 and $20/person at the door on the day of the event.

On Saturday, October 5, the Annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Pine Bluff. Applications for the parade can be obtained at the homecoming website (www.uapb.edu/homecoming).

Pre-game activities will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field followed by kickoff at 3:00 p.m. where the Golden Lions will play the Lane University Dragons. Tickets for the game can be purchased by calling the ticket office at (870) 575-8601 or by visiting www.uapblionsroar.com/tickets.

Immediately following the game, the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association will host a barbecue at the John W. Fallis Waterfront Facility in Regional Park. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for UAPB students with a valid ID.

For more information about homecoming festivities, visit www.uapb.edu/homecoming or email homecoming@uapb.edu.