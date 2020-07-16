UAPB Football: Statement regarding Bethune-Cookman Game cancelation due to COVID

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

SCHOOL RESOURCES

WHERE TO GET TESTED

RECURSOS EN ESPAÑOL

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — UAPB Football released a statement regarding the Bethune-Cookman Game cancelation because of COVID-19. You can read the statement below.

“We are aware of the decision announced today by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to the cancellation of fall sports competitions in 2020, which affects our previously scheduled Sept. 19 home football game versus MEAC member Bethune-Cookman. While we internally consider scheduling options, we will follow and adhere to the decision of the Southwestern Athletic Conference regarding competing this fall when that determination is announced.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories