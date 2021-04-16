UAPB Fall Homecoming 2021 set for October 16

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff UAPB) will be celebrating their 2021 Fall Homecoming on October 16.

The week is expected to have festivities including an in-person celebration of the University’s annual parade and football game.

“As we slowly reintroduced the return of an in-person Homecoming event, it’s important to move with caution and continue to follow CDC guidelines,” said Vice-Chancellor George Cotton. “Despite rumored discussion of festivities occurring this weekend, Homecoming will be held on October 16.”

The October Homecoming date is partially due to changes made to the Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule, which moves to an eight-game league format in September. Season tickets for the 2021 UAPB Fall Football schedule will go on sale later this spring.

The 11-game fall schedule is available online.

UAPB Football is currently playing a spring schedule, as the SWAC delayed the fall 2020 season due to challenges presented by Covid-19.

Look for more Fall Homecoming 2021 details to be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates.