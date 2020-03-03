UAPB celebrates Women History Month with women artists exhibit

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is celebrating woman’s history month through art.

Kim Alexis Newton is one of the artists being featured alongside her aunt, Brenda Joysmith’s paintings.

Starting today a two women art installation will be on display all month long in honor of women.

Newton’s work is unique in that she stitches together different colored clothes to create larger-scale images.

The artist says she first learned the art of quilting from her grandmother as a little girl and only recently turned her hobby into a full-time career.

The exhibition can be viewed March 3 – April 10 in the Leedell Moorehead-Graham Gallery of the Hathaway-Howard Fine Arts Building on UAPB’s campus.

