LITTLE ROCK, Ark – UAMS is making a big push to try and get more women interested in becoming Orthopedic Surgeons.

The medical practice is one of the lowest for female involvement, with female surgeons making up less than 10 percent of the total orthopedic population.

Dr. Chelsea Mathews is an assistant professor of Orthopedic Surgery at UAMS and one of just two female physicians at the UAMS clinic on Shackleford.

“It definitely raises some flags to people when you say you’re a woman and you want to be involved in orthopedics,” Matthews said “I think we’re working really hard to try and figure out what needs to change and how we can do that.”

On a national scale, UAMS says medical student ratios are coming close to 50/50 based on gender. When you look at Orthopedic Surgeons, the hospital says just six percent of those are women.

Mathews said she received several questions when she first showed interest in the field.

“Don’t you want to spend time with your kids? Don’t you want to have a husband?,” said Mathews.

Mathews said that many women who consider this career field rule it out based on the schedule. Vice Chair of the UAMS Orthopedic Surgery Department Dr. Theresa Wyrick said she understands that sentiment.

“Surgery is a demanding career,” Wyrick said

Wyrick is an Orthopedic Surgeon with a husband and two children. She said she wanted to be a model to show that a career in this field as a woman is possible.

“Half of our patients are women, and we really want our physicians to look more like patients they treat,” Wyrick said.

For years, Wyrick said she has been working to encourage high school-aged women to take up a career as an Orthopedic Surgeon through a weekend-long seminar.

“It’s opening their eyes to a field that they may not have been aware of,” Wyrick said.

Both doctors said there has been a push from national organizations as well to increase diversity in the field and that attention to a growing problem may be the solution to the shortage of female surgeons.