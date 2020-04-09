UAMS to provide COVID-19 Drive-Thru evaluation April 10 in Helena-West Helena

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – A free community drive-thru evaluation clinic for COVID-19 will be conducted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, April 10 at 1804 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on the Interstate 49 bypass. The clinic is in the old John Deere Building across from the Helena Regional Medical Center on Highway 49B.

You do not have to be a UAMS patient to be seen. This evaluation clinic is for anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, including cough, fever, shortness of breath. Not everyone who is sick needs to be tested

When you arrive at the drive-thru triage evaulation area, please turn off your engine and stay inside your car.

UAMS physicians will evaluate you to see if you need to be tested. Depending on the outcome of the screening, some people who are screened will not be tested. Test results may take several days and anyone tested will receive a phone call about their test results.

An online screening tool is available at uamshealth.com/healthnow. Phone screening is available through the UAMS Health hotline at 1-800-632-4502. If you are well or are not worried about whether you may have a COVID-19 illness, continue to stay home, wash your hands regularly, and practice social distancing of at least six feet when in public.