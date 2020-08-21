UAMS to offer online mindfulness-based stress reduction program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will be offering a program online for participants to learn techniques to help build positivity, inner strength and peace while gaining new useful skills for navigating difficulty, stress, illness and pain.

The program is called the Mindfulness-based stress reduction program (MSBR), It is an eight-week program starting Sept. 29.

It will be nine-sessions of training in mindful awareness and meditation skills offered by the UAMS Mindfulness Program. Classes meet weekly for about two hours and for an all-day session toward the end of the course.

Cost for the course is $300 and covers materials. UAMS employees may take the course for $250. Couples or families can qualify for a group discount at $225 each. Payment plan arrangements can be made. There are scholarship-supported slots available at $100 for those with financial need.

The course is open to UAMS students, faculty, staff and the public. Because this is an online course, participants do not have to live near UAMS or be affiliated with the university.

To register or apply for a scholarship, contact Feliciano “Pele” Yu Jr., M.D., at FBYu@uams.edu. For more information, visit Mindfulness.UAMS.edu.

The online course begins Sept. 29 with orientation from 5:30-7 p.m. The series continues from 5:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 6 to Nov. 24. An all-day online class and retreat is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14.

MBSR was developed by Jon Kabat-Zinn, Ph.D., in 1979 at the University of Massachusetts Medical School and is a form of mindfulness and meditation that is well-documented and supported by scientific studies. Participants learn different meditative tools to mindfully explore healthier relationships with the day-to-day challenges and demands of life.

Elements include:

Guided mindfulness meditation practices

Gentle stretching and mindful movement exercises

Group dialogue and discussions aimed at enhancing awareness in everyday life

Mentored instructions on MBSR meditation practices

Printed and digital materials and resources, such as workbooks and MP3 files.

The course will be taught by Yu, a professor of pediatrics, biomedical informatics and public health at UAMS; associate director of the UAMS Mindfulness Program; and certified Koru Mindfulness teacher who has completed the MBSR Teacher Training Intensive through the University of California San Diego Mindfulness-Based Professional Training Institute.