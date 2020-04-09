UAMS Texarkana offering one-day drive-thru testing

TEXARKANA, Ark. — In Miller County the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is rising and now UAMS Texarkana has a one-day drive-thru testing site open at Trinity Baptist Church.

Health care workers say the process takes no more than 20 minutes,

Upon arrival you will go through a screening process to determine if you a fever of at least 100.4, cough or shortness of breathe, recently traveled, or been exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19.

If you have these symptoms you will qualify for testing.

Medical professionals say about 20% of the people who are screened will actually be tested.

“If they have insurance I think they’ll charge the insurance. If they don’t have any insurance then we won’t charge them at all. So it’s an opportunity for those people who don’t have access to medical insurance to get tested just like anyone else.” said Dr. Mayo, Chief Medical Officer

You must bring a form of identification and your insurance card if you have health coverage.

Authorities ask that everyone enter the church parking lot of Four States Fair Parkway and follow the designated traffic route among entry.