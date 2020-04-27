UAMS temporarily deactivates some systems after malware virus detection

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- UAMS officials say the hospital has temporarily deactivated some of its systems after a malware virus was detected.

According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page Monday afternoon, no data, including patient, student or employee information was compromised.

Officials say UAMS Information Technology traced the entry point of the virus and is scanning all UAMS systems for the virus before bringing them back online and law enforcement has been notified.

UAMS officials say because of the server downtime, some appointments have been rescheduled.