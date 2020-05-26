UAMS summer programs move online for the first time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic many summer programs and events have been proposed or even canceled.

However, one group at UAMS is finding new ways to help keep their summer programs for students across the state.



Dr. Gloria Richard- Davis is the Executive Director for the UAMS Division of Diversity, Equity at UAMS.



She says for the first time the hospital will be moving their more than half a dozen STEM and summer medical programs online.

The programs range from kindergarten to graduate-level material and are designed to cultivate and promote health science professions in students.



“We’re basically creating that virtual experience at each level to engage the students appropriately at an age-appropriate way. I don’t anticipate that it’s going to be a lot different than from what they would experience from what they would take away from it as a virtual,” says Dr. Richard-Davis.

Typically students would engage by visiting the campus, however, the program is looking for ways to keep students engaged both online and offline.

Although this is the first time it will be web-based- Dr. Richard Davis is confident the summer programs will be successful.

For more information about all the programs, click HERE.