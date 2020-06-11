UAMS students, residents and faculty take part in ‘White Coats for Black Lives’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS students and staff gathered today to take a stand against racism and police brutality.

White Coats for Black Lives is a medical student-run organization.

It was formed in 2014 following the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner.

The group focuses on funding and research on the effects of racism and diversifying the healthcare workforce.

“White Coats for Black Lives mission is to end racism in medicine, and to get providers and institutions to recognize racism as a threat to the well being of people of color. It is a public health crisis,” said an organizer.

The group also works to improve the recruitment and retention of Black, Latino, and Native American health professional students.