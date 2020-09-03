UAMS researchers awarded $11.4 million grant to continue study of cancer therapy side effects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A team with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) led my Dr. Marijan Boerma has received a five-year $11.4 million grant to help to continue the research into the side effects of cancer therapies. This includes radiation and chemotherapies.

The Centers for Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE), is a program in the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, gave the grant to UAMS. The COBRE researchers work in the Center for Studies of Host Response to Cancer Therapy. Dr. Boerma is the center’s director of the Division of Radiation Health in the College of Pharmacy Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

