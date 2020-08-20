UAMS raises more than $41.5M for 2020 fiscal year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has raised more than $41.5 million for the fiscal 2020 year ending June 30, which is more than double the fudraising total for last year.

Vice Chancellor Angela Wimmer for Institutional Advancement, announced this August 18 at the quarterly meeting of the UAMS Board of Advisors. From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, the Office of Institutional Advancement raised $41,74 for research, education and clincal care across the health system.

“I am humbled by our donors’ incredible commitment to UAMS and to the health and well-being of every Arkansan,” said UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA. “In addition to providing nationally recognized clinical care, UAMS’ transformative impact is felt around the country and the world. We also continue to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and care for those who are battling the virus. We cannot do this work alone. Support from our donors makes it all possible.”

