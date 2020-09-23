UAMS providing mental health hotline available 24/7 to Arkansans during COVID pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From fighting depression to help battling drugs and alcohol, UAMS now has a hotline available to provide help to Arkansans 24/7 during the pandemic.

AR-Connect is a virtual mental health and substance abuse program. The call center is staffed with a trained clinical team ready to help Arkansans dealing with any number of mental health issues.

You can call or video chat with a nurse and then if needed be connected to a variety of treatment options.

The goal of AR-Connect is to get people help right when they need it.

“The numbers of people with depression has tripled. The number of non-fatal opioid overdoses has doubled. People’s anxiety is going through the roof. Alcohol use is way up so there is a lot off need for this type of service,” said Dr. Richard Smith.

The number for the hotline is 501-526-3563 or toll free at 1-800-482-9921.