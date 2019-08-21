Breaking News
UAMS program starting Sept. 10 offers support to children of cancer patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – A group to help children ages 6-12 better cope with their parent’s cancer diagnosis is set to begin Sept. 10 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

CLIMB, which stands for Children’s Lives Include Moments of Bravery, will be offered from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 10-Oct. 15 at the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

There is no cost to participate, and pre-registration is required. To register, call Carrie Calhoon, L.C.S.W., at (501) 603-1612.

While the children participate in art projects and interaction focused on emotions such as sadness, anxiety, fear and anger, their parents meet separately to discuss ways to support their children throughout their illness.

Oncology social workers lead both the children’s group and parents’ group. Siblings are welcome to attend together.

CLIMB is a national program sponsored by The Children’s Treehouse Foundation.

