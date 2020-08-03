UAMS opens new woman’s health center in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Women’s health is taking center stage in Little Rock with a new clinic opening today.

UAMS health has spent months constructing this; the new midtown location for women’s health.

It will offer comprehensive women’s care from adolescence to pregnancy and menopause.

Before this there were three separate UAMS locations for services like ultrasounds, lab needs and nutrition.

This location will put all of that under one roof.

“This is going to be a day that we all remember in the history of UAMS obstetrics and gynecology women’s health care is taking a big leap forward because of what you have done to make this all happen,” said Dr. Cam Patterson, UAMS

The clinic will start seeing patients immediately.